In Ukraine, 22 Russian servicemen were convicted, and almost 2,500 more occupiers were suspected

The National Police of Ukraine reported the suspicion of almost 2,500 occupiers. Another 22 Russian servicemen were convicted of shelling humanitarian and evacuation convoys, rape and other war crimes.

This was reported to Interfax-Ukraine by the first deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, the head of the Main Investigative Department Maksym Tsutskiridze.

"The majority of war criminals are either in the occupied territory of Ukraine or in the Russian Federation. But we are still solving crimes, today we already have 2,400 suspicions," Tsutzkiridze said.

According to him, in the vast majority of cases we are talking about an absentee prosecution procedure. At the same time, there are direct suspicions, and 22 Russian occupiers have already been convicted.

Media-famous occupiers Andriy Medvedev and Mykola Kartashov are among those who are in pretrial detention centers in Ukraine — they are being investigated.