Air defense forces shot down 14 out of 20 drones. There is a hit in the Mykolaiv region

On the night of January 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with 20 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. The occupiers also used three Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 14 attack drones.

Enemy drones were destroyed within Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, in the Bashtan district, warehouses of an agricultural enterprise and a store building were damaged. The fire is being extinguished. A civilian security guard of the trade pavilion was injured, he was hospitalized for intensive care.