At night, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 35 attack drones — air defense shot down 15

At night, the Russian occupying forces attacked Ukraine with 35 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. This was reported in the morning briefing of the Air Force.

The forces and means of air defense managed to destroy 15 enemy drones.

Enemy crops were shot down within Mykolaiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Kyiv regions. Another part of the drones was directed by the enemy to the front-line territories, trying to hit the infrastructure of the fuel and energy sector, civilian and military facilities.

The Russians also attacked Donetsk region with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.