Zelenskyy: Europe cannot cope with either military or financial support of Ukraine without the United States

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe cannot cope with either military or financial support of Ukraine without the United States. This will have consequences both for Ukraine and for Europe itself and NATO.

He told about this in an interview with the German TV channel ARD. The journalist asked the president about the consequences in case of termination of aid from the United States.

"First of all, I believe that this will not happen — that Europe will not remain alone. And this issue is complex. Europe alone will not be able to cope [with support] at the level that Ukraine received before — neither with weapons nor financially. If this happens, and there will be, God forbid, some processes of delaying support in the USA, this will have an impact on a united Europe. And here there are consistent problems. The first is the shortage of weapons and finances in Ukraine. The second is that I think that the union between the USA and Europe will be lost. The third is that Europe itself will understand that this is a signal. If Ukraine does not hold out and Putin goes ahead, this is a signal from the United States that Europe will remain alone among NATO countries," Zelenskyy said.

He is sure that Putin will take advantage of this, it will be a signal to weaken NATO. In addition, according to the president, the policy of sanctions against Russia may "sprinkle".

"In general, the redistribution of the world. Thatʼs what itʼs called," he added.

Zelenskyy also wants Germany to play a greater role in supporting Ukraine: "Many countries have serious economic relations with Ukraine and are economically dependent on Germanyʼs decisions, because Germany has a strong European economy."