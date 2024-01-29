Defense forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,070 occupiers last day

Last day, the Russian army lost 1,070 soldiers and officers, as well as 88 pieces of equipment. This was reported in the summary of the General Staff.

The Russians continue to advance in the districts of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Pryiutne, and Krynky. 74 combat clashes took place during the day.

The total losses of the enemy during the great war are:

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.