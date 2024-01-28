The leader of the Hungarian far-right party Mi Hazank Mozgalom ("Our Motherland"), László Torotskyi, announced territorial claims to Ukrainian Zakarpattia in the event of Ukraineʼs defeat in the war against Russia.

This is written by the Hungarian publication Index.

Speaking at the partyʼs annual conference in Budapest, Torotskai said that pressure from "international financiers" led to the war in Ukraine and that Ukraine was "bought" by the international investment fund BlackRock. He said that the war would destroy "Europe and send the economy of the continent to the bottom", so he advocates an immediate ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.

"If the statehood of Ukraine ceases to exist as a result of the war, Mi Hazank will claim Transcarpathia as the only parliamentary party," Torotskaya said.