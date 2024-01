Rescuers have finished dismantling the rubble in New York in Donetsk region — five bodies have been pulled out from under the debris, the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, said.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

The search operation lasted almost two weeks. On January 15, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on New York and hit a three-story building, where the basement collapsed. Then three people were injured, and five more remained under the rubble.

The bodies of all five victims were found under the debris.