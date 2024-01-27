General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Last day, the Defense Forces destroyed 770 invaders and repelled more than 80 attacks

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of January 27.

Over the past day, the occupiers have lost approximately 770 soldiers killed, 6 tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 4 drones, 8 vehicles and 8 special vehicles. The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

As for drones, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that they were Shahed kamikaze drones that were shot down over the Kirovohrad region.

According to the General Staff, the situation at the front is as follows:

On January 26, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks in the Kupyansk direction, 8 attacks near Terni and Torskyi (Lymanskyi direction), 11 Russian attacks in the Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka areas (Bakhmutskyi direction), 20 attacks in the Avdiivskyi direction — near Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy and Avdiyivka, and nine in Opytny, Vodyany, Pervomaisky and Nevelsky districts.

In the Mariinsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks near Georgiyivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka. On the Shakhtarsky direction, one attack in the Golden Niva area of the Donetsk region. In the Zaporozhye direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed six enemy attacks north of Priyutny, south of Krasnoy, west of Vervovoy and Robotyny.