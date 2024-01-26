An office of the Danish Embassy was opened in Mykolaiv. It will deal with the reconstruction of the city and region

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, arrived on a visit to Ukraine and announced the opening of the Danish Embassy in Mykolaiv.
As the head of the Danish Foreign Ministry noted, the newly created office of the Danish embassy will play a key role in the recovery of the Mykolaiv region.
"Official opening of the Danish Embassy office in Mykolaiv together with my colleague and friend Dmytro Kuleba. In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has assumed a special responsibility in the restoration," the minister wrote.
"Itʼs fantastic to see the Danish and Ukrainian flags flying together," he added, commenting on the flags raised outside the newly opened office.
- In October 2023, Denmark announced the opening of an embassy office in Mykolaiv and provided Ukraine with $2.8 million for cyber security. According to the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, since the beginning of the large-scale war, the state has allocated €4.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine and approximately €408 million in humanitarian and other aid.