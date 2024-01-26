An office of the Danish Embassy was opened in Mykolaiv. It will deal with the reconstruction of the city and region

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, arrived on a visit to Ukraine and announced the opening of the Danish Embassy in Mykolaiv.

As the head of the Danish Foreign Ministry noted, the newly created office of the Danish embassy will play a key role in the recovery of the Mykolaiv region.

"Official opening of the Danish Embassy office in Mykolaiv together with my colleague and friend Dmytro Kuleba. In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has assumed a special responsibility in the restoration," the minister wrote.

"Itʼs fantastic to see the Danish and Ukrainian flags flying together," he added, commenting on the flags raised outside the newly opened office.