The court in Croatia decided to hand over Medvedchukʼs unique yacht to Ukraine. It is estimated at €200 million

The district court in the Croatian city of Split decided to transfer to Ukraine the Royal Romance yacht, which is the property of former Ukrainian deputy Viktor Medvedchuk.

This was announced by the head of the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA) of Ukraine, Olena Duma.

According to her, the Croatian side indicated that there are no legal obstacles to the transfer of the vessel.

The agency also received consent to re-inspect the yacht.

"After carrying out an assessment of the seized asset, ARMA plans to sell it. The sale of this lot will be the first example of the sale of seized assets located abroad," Duma added.

After the full-scale Russian invasion, Medvedchuk came under international sanctions and his yacht was seized in the Croatian port of Rijeka in March 2022. The value of the yacht is estimated at approximately $200 million.