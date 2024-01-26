Payments to internally displaced persons will be extended until March 1

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to automatically extend payments to all Ukrainian internally displaced persons until March 1, 2024. But after that, not all IDPs will receive assistance.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to the prime minister, new rules for assistance to internally displaced persons will come into effect on March 1. Payments will be extended for another six months for:

internally displaced pensioners;

people with disabilities of the I or II groups;

for children with disabilities, orphans and children deprived of parental care, and other vulnerable categories.

In general, the state will continue to support more than 1.5 million internally displaced persons with payments.

The Ministry of Social Policy will provide details later.