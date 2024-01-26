Purchase of low-quality ammunition: the SBI completed a pre-trial investigation into the expositors of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The SBI completed a pre-trial investigation into former high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who are suspected of purchasing low-quality ammunition for the military.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation writes about it.

The case refers to the former Deputy Minister of Defense, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vʼyacheslav Shapovalov; of the temporary acting head of the State Procurement Department, Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, as well as about acting head of the central department of quality control of the Ministry of Defense. They were informed of suspicions of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, embezzlement, and abuse of power based on a previous conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 114-1, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code).

Investigators found out that Vyacheslav Shapovalov, in particular, lobbied for the conclusion of contracts for the supply of bulletproof vests, helmets, clothes and other items for the military at inflated prices and of low quality in the amount of more than 1.4 billion hryvnias. Contracts were concluded with full subscription.

In the second episode, the participants ordered bulletproof vests of inadequate quality abroad, also with a full subscription. The SBI notes that when ordering, they violated the product quality control procedure. Losses are estimated at 222 million hryvnias.

All three suspects face up to 15 years in prison. The defense side will get acquainted with the case materials, then it will be handed over to the court.