General Staff of the Ukrainian army: Russians lost another 990 soldiers during the day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of January 26.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 990 soldiers killed, 8 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, 15 artillery systems and 5 units of special equipment.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

As for the situation at the front, 82 combat clashes took place there.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks near Synkivka, Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. And in the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the occupiers in Terny, Torske, Donetsk region, and two more attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, eight enemy attacks were repulsed near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the defense of Avdiivka — during the past day, they repelled six attacks in the areas of settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 10 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiyivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where they repelled 25 attacks.

Six attacks by the occupiers were repulsed in the Shakhtarsk direction southeast of Vodyane, Zolota Nyva and west of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks southeast of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, units of the missile forces have struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one more important target of the enemy.