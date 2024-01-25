In Ukraine, it was allowed to take animals to shelters

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine canceled the rule on not allowing animals into shelters. The relevant order was entered into the Unified Register of State Regulatory Acts and published in the Official Gazette of Ukraine dated January 25 (No. 9, Article 570).

According to the document, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko ordered to make changes to the "Requirements for the maintenance and operation of protective structures of civil protection".

Animal owners must not leave their pets unattended, create the necessary conditions for them, observe sanitary and hygienic and veterinary norms and rules, and also monitor that animals do not damage property and do not pose a threat to other people.

It is specified separately that domestic animals that "may pose a danger to the life or health of people" must be on leashes, and dogs included in the List of Dangerous Dog Breeds must be muzzled.

The order enters into force on the day of its official publication, i.e. January 25, 2024.