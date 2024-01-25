In Ukraine, it was allowed to take animals to shelters

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine canceled the rule on not allowing animals into shelters. The relevant order was entered into the Unified Register of State Regulatory Acts and published in the Official Gazette of Ukraine dated January 25 (No. 9, Article 570).
According to the document, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko ordered to make changes to the "Requirements for the maintenance and operation of protective structures of civil protection".
Animal owners must not leave their pets unattended, create the necessary conditions for them, observe sanitary and hygienic and veterinary norms and rules, and also monitor that animals do not damage property and do not pose a threat to other people.
It is specified separately that domestic animals that "may pose a danger to the life or health of people" must be on leashes, and dogs included in the List of Dangerous Dog Breeds must be muzzled.
The order enters into force on the day of its official publication, i.e. January 25, 2024.
- Earlier in Kyiv, during the alarm, two children were not allowed to enter the shelter, which is located on the territory of the school where they study, because the schoolchildren were with a dog (Maltipu breed). The brother and sister refused to leave their pet outside. While the children were looking for another shelter, a rocket was shot down near them. After that, the childrenʼs mother called the police to the school. The director of the institution explained that the guard acted according to the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs "On approval of requirements for the use and accounting of the fund of protective structures of civil protection" from 2018, and also stated that other students may be allergic to dogs. The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of leaving children without help. After this incident, the UAnimals organization appealed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs with a proposal to change the rules on not admitting animals to shelters.