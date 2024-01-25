Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: another 950 occupiers were eliminated over the last day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of January 25.

Defense forces destroyed 950 invaders, 59 artillery systems, 42 armored fighting vehicles and 30 tanks. And another 35 drones, two cruise missiles, an anti-aircraft missile and an anti-aircraft vehicle.

During the past day, 58 combat clashes took place.

The defenders repelled Russian attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. In the direction of Bakhmut, seven attacks were repelled near Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the occupiers near Georgiyivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region — they repelled nine attacks there.

The defenders are also repelling the attacks of the occupiers in the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, and are also expanding the bridgehead in the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck six areas where the enemyʼs personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.