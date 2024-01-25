At night, air defense destroyed 11 Russian drones. In Odesa, an industrial facility was hit

On the night of January 25, the occupiers released 14 Shahed drones and five S-300 guided missiles over Ukraine. Air defense shot down 11 drones — they were destroyed within the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians launched drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region in the Russian Federation and Cape Chauda in the Crimea, and four more S-300 missiles from the Belgorod region in the direction of Kharkiv and one from the occupied Donetsk region.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Southern Defense Forces reported that six people were injured in the night attack in Odesa. The downed drones flew to residential areas — one of them hit a partially occupied multi-story new building in the Khadzhibey district of Odesa, and a fire broke out there. Several apartments were damaged, one person received burns.

Another downed drone crashed through the roof of a two-story residential building in the cityʼs Primorye district. Another drone fell in the same residential area, next to an apartment building damaged in the previous attack. The blast wave damaged the windows of the surrounding houses, a car parked in the yard burned to the ground, and several others were damaged. The enemy also targeted the warehouse of a furniture factory in the industrial district of Odessa — a powerful fire broke out there due to a large amount of flammable substances.

The Russians also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region — there were no casualties, reported the head of the regional administration, Serhiy Lysak. In the area of Kryvyy Rih, a building caught fire at one of the enterprises due to a drone strike, the fire has already been extinguished.