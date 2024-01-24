Defense forces destroyed 840 invaders during the day

During the past day, 56 combat clashes took place at the front. Defense forces destroyed 840 invaders, 61 artillery systems and 13 tanks.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Lymanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Yampolivka, Torskyi, Donetsk region, and two more attacks near Beilohorivka, Serebryansk forestry, Luhansk region, and in the Bakhmutskyi direction, three enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

The defense forces repelled five attacks by Russians in the Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka districts and another 11 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region. In the Mariinsky direction, defenders hold back the enemy near Georgiyivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where they repelled 16 attacks. The defenders also repelled four attacks south of Krasnoye, west of Verbovoy and Robotyn of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Units of missile troops struck the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two anti-aircraft vehicles, 9 artillery vehicles and the enemyʼs electronic warfare station.