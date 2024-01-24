Tennis player Dayana Yastremska reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska achieved a historic result at the Australian Open 2024: she reached the semifinals of the tournament, defeating the Czech Linda Noskova.

The match between Noskov and Yastremsk lasted 1:20 hours. The Ukrainian finished it with 19 winners and 23 unforced errors (the Czech only had six winners and 21 unforced errors). On January 25, Yastremska will compete against the winner of the match between Russian Anna Kalinskaya and Zheng Qinwen from China for a place in the finals of the Australian Open.

Yastremska became only the second tennis player in the Open era, who, starting from the qualification, reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open. The Australian Christine Mathison was the first to do it back in 1978.

By advancing to the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2024, Yastremska repeated Ukraineʼs national record at Grand Slam tournaments. She became the second Ukrainian after Elina Svitolina to play in the 1/2 finals of the Grand Slam. None of the Ukrainian women has ever reached the finals at the majors. Now in the WTA live rating, Yastremska has risen to 29th place and has become the third racket of Ukraine.