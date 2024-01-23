Canada announced a new package of defense aid to Ukraine. What went in there

Ukraine will receive from Canada 10 multifunctional inflatable vessels for a total amount of $15 million.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Canada after the 18th meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format.

"Minister Blair announced the transfer of 10 multipurpose vessels manufactured by Zodiac Hurricane Technologie. These multi-engine rigid-hull inflatable boats will assist Ukraine in a variety of maritime operations, including search and rescue, troop and cargo transportation, surveillance and reconnaissance," said the Canadian Department of Defense.

The vessels, as well as spare parts for them, should arrive in Ukraine by the end of spring this year. Canada will also train Ukrainians to use these boats.

Canada will also increase its contribution to the fighter coalition by providing civilian personnel, instructors and trainer aircraft to train Ukrainian pilots. "This support is valued at approximately $11.5 million. Training will begin in February 2024 and continue until 2025," the department emphasized.

As part of these efforts, Canada will continue to conduct language courses for Ukrainian pilots.

Finally, the department informed about the arrival of a part of the previously announced military aid to Ukraine, in particular small arms according to NATO standards and ammunition for them, as well as winter military uniforms and equipment. "A few more batches of these items will be arriving in the coming weeks," the Canadian ministry concluded.