Local deputies chose a new name for Novomoskovsk town in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Now it must be approved by the Verkhovna Rada

Deputies of the city council of Novomoskovsk defined a new name for the city — Nova Samar. 21 deputies out of 38 spoke in favor. Now the new name of the city must be approved by the Verkhovna Rada.

The Mayor of Novomoskovsk, Serhii Reznik, announced this.

"At an extraordinary session of the city council, a decision was made to submit the name Nova Samar to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as a new name for our city. The final decision will be made by the members of the Verkhovna Rada," Reznik said.

Deputies of the Novomoskovsk City Council met twice — in December 2023 and in January 2024 — for a session to choose a new name for the city, but both times none of the options won the majority of votes. During a paper and electronic survey of citizens in the fall of 2023, the names Novosamarsk, Samar and Novoselytsia were the favorites. According to Mayor Serhiy Reznik, they received 51%, 42%, and 7% of the votes, respectively.