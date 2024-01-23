The SBU reported the suspicion of a Russian blogger who called for the genocide of Ukrainians

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the suspicion to the Russian blogger Elvina Borovkova, who publicly called for the genocide of Ukrainians on social networks. She campaigned for the mass murders of Ukrainians and the complete destruction of Ukraineʼs civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

Borovkova praised the shelling of Kharkiv on February 22, 2023, when the Russians used S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems on the city. The next day after the event, Borovkova called on the occupiers to strike again at the regional center in order to "finish the survivors."

In addition, the propagandist recorded and made public her own address to the command of the Russian troops, in which she proposed to destroy Ukraine "to zero". According to the investigation, Borovkovaʼs video was immediately "picked up" by top Kremlin TV channels to create staged stories about the war in Ukraine.

The SBU informed Borovkova in absentia about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 442 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (public calls for genocide).