The government allocated an additional 657 million hryvnias to the Ministry of Defense for the needs of the military

From the reserve fund of the state budget, the governmentallocated an additional 657 million hryvnias to the Ministry of Defense for the urgent needs of combat brigades.

From this amount, the state special transport service will receive 10.7 million hryvnias, and the Main Directorate of Intelligence will receive 10.524 million hryvnias.

Other money of the Ministry of Defense will be directed to the purchase of equipment and weapons, optical and thermal imaging devices, means of communication, production of ammunition, repair and maintenance of equipment, as well as spare and component parts for it.

Each of the teams forms this need individually. At the same time, according to the approach of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the funds allocated by the Cabinet of Ministers are distributed as follows: from 1 to 10 million hryvnias to each brigade according to the principles:

priority is given to military units directly participating in hostilities;

the organizational structure and number of personnel are taken into account (conditionally, infantry — more, pilots — less, because the planes are serviced in a centralized manner).

Currently, the Ministry of Defense is waiting for the formed needs of each military unit, after which the calculations will be summarized by the General Staff. Then the Ministry of Defense will prepare a corresponding request to the Ministry of Finance, after which the funds will be sent to the Ministry of Defense and sent to the military units.

"The allocation of funds from the reserve fund is caused by changes in the administration of the "military personal income tax" in 2024. From now on, 10% of the part of the military personal income tax, which is credited to the state budget, will be automatically returned to the military units in proportion to the tax they paid. Since this proportion can be calculated only after the payment of personal income tax in January, the new mechanism will start in February. Therefore, in order to close the "financial gap" in January, the Government allocated funds from the reserve fund for urgent defense needs. After all, providing servicemen with everything necessary is a process that should continue without interruption by default," commented Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Dzhigyr.