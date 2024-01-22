The State Bureau of Investigations detained a national guard serviceman in Lyman. He is suspected of shooting civilians and policemen

In Lyman, Donetsk region, a National Guardsman was detained on suspicion of murdering four people: two policemen and two civilian women.

The SBI writes about this.

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation are conducting a pre-trial investigation. They found out that on the morning of January 21 in Lyman, a local resident called an investigative police team due to a conflict with a military officer. I lost contact with the police.

Another group went to the place and discovered the bodies of two of their colleagues with gunshot wounds and the bodies of two civilian women — a pensioner and her daughter.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings for intentional homicide (clause 1, part 2, article 115) and assault on the life of a law enforcement officer (article 348) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.