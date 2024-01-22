The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 830 invaders in a day

During the past 24 hours, 68 combat encounters took place — the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 830 Russian invaders, two air defense systems and 21 artillery systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, in the Lyman direction — five attacks by the occupiers near Terny, Yampolivka in the Donetsk region, and another six attacks near Biloghorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled seven attacks east of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region. They continue to hold Avdiivka — five attacks by the occupiers in the districts of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 12 more south of Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region were repelled there.

In the Mariinka direction, five attacks were repelled in the districts of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, and in the Zaporizhzhia direction, seven attacks were repulsed west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.