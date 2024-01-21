The manufacturer of Taurus missiles declared readiness to quickly replenish stocks in case of transfer to Ukraine

Against the background of discussions about long-range Taurus cruise missiles for Ukraine, their manufacturer declared readiness to quickly replenish Germanyʼs stocks.
"We can start the new Taurus production, platform integration and finalization of existing missiles in the shortest possible time. A prerequisite is an order," the MBDA company quoted the head of Taurus Systems, Joachim Knopf.
The statement was made against the background of controversy and the words of the politician of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Johannes Arlt, that the countryʼs defense industry is allegedly not able to quickly replenish its missile reserves. Before that, he said that the Armed Forces of Germany (Bundeswehr) have a limited number of Taurus.
- Ukraine asked Germany for Taurus missiles with a range of up to 500 km last spring. Discussions have been ongoing ever since. The German government does not agree to the transfer of these weapons. On January 17, 2024 , the Bundestag rejected the oppositionʼs request to hand over the Taurus to Ukraine, but the government and chancellor have the final word on this matter.