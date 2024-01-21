The manufacturer of Taurus missiles declared readiness to quickly replenish stocks in case of transfer to Ukraine

Against the background of discussions about long-range Taurus cruise missiles for Ukraine, their manufacturer declared readiness to quickly replenish Germanyʼs stocks.

"We can start the new Taurus production, platform integration and finalization of existing missiles in the shortest possible time. A prerequisite is an order," the MBDA company quoted the head of Taurus Systems, Joachim Knopf.

The statement was made against the background of controversy and the words of the politician of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Johannes Arlt, that the countryʼs defense industry is allegedly not able to quickly replenish its missile reserves. Before that, he said that the Armed Forces of Germany (Bundeswehr) have a limited number of Taurus.