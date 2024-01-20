The General Staff of Ukraine: the Russian army lost another 750 soldiers in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of January 20.

Over the past day, the occupiers have lost approximately 750 soldiers killed, 4 tanks, 10 armored vehicles, 14 artillery systems and one anti-aircraft gun, 17 vehicles, 5 special vehicles and 5 unmanned aerial vehicles.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

Regarding the situation at the front, 103 combat clashes took place there.

The enemy launched one missile and 23 air strikes, as well as launched 59 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

At night, the Russian invaders struck, using 7 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Anti-aircraft defense shot down four such drones.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck one area of the enemyʼs concentration. Units of the missile forces hit four artillery pieces of the Russians.