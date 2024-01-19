The government allocated a record 17.5 billion UAH for the construction of defense structures

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 17.5 billion for the construction of fortifications, anti-tank and anti-personnel barriers, ditches, trenches, etc. — for the arrangement of defensive lines.
The money will be sent to relevant departments and regional state administrations, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. According to him, this is a record amount allocated for these needs.
Shmyhal noted that 17.5 billion hryvnias will be directed to:
- construction of engineering and technical and fortification structures;
- appropriate equipment;
- system of non-explosive barriers.
On November 30, 2023, President Zelensky ordered the construction of a large network of fortifications to help the troops maintain their defenses.