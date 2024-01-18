A Ukrainian-made drone attacked an oil depot in St. Petersburg, Russia

In the morning, a Ukrainian-made drone attacked an oil depot in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The drone fell and exploded on the territory of the Petersburg Oil Terminal oil and gas company.

This information was confirmed by Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries.

"We hit the target tonight, and this thing flew exactly 1,250 km," said the minister in Davos, Switzerland, at a panel discussion within the Deciding your tomorrow project.

According to Baza Telegram channel, a total of three drones were launched. Two of them allegedly suppressed the Reb forces, they fell into the Gulf of Finland.

For its part, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced one drone over the Leningrad Region and another over the Moscow Region. According to the department, both drones were shot down.