The US imposed sanctions against 19 more tankers carrying Russian oil

The US Treasury Departmentʼs Foreign Assets Control Office has added 19 tankers transporting Russian oil to the sanctions list. They all sail under the flag of Liberia.

The website of the US Treasury says that the tankers belong to two companies: Hennesea Holdings Limited (UAE) and Cielo Marine Ltd (Hong Kong).

The imposed sanctions are a continuation of the US Treasury Departmentʼs restrictive measures introduced in October and November 2023. The purpose of the restrictions is to reduce oil revenues, which the Russian government uses to finance its war against Ukraine.

In October, the USA blacklisted two tankers registered to companies from Turkey and the UAE. In November, three more tankers and three shipping companies from the UAE were added to the sanctions list. In December, three more tankers from UAE companies.

In total, the United States is checking 100 tankers from 30 countries for violations of sanctions against Russia.