For the first time in history, four Ukrainian tennis players reached the third round of the “Grand Slam” tournament

At the Australian Open 2024, Ukrainian tennis players Diana Yastremska (No. 93 WTA), Marta Kostyuk (No. 37 WTA), Lesya Tsurenko (No. 33 WTA) and Elina Svitolina (No. 23 WTA) advanced to the third round. For the first time, as many as four Ukrainian women will play in the third round of the tournament, writes Tribuna.com.

Previously, four tennis players represented Ukraine at the Grand Slams only in the second round of the Australian Open 2024, Australian Open 2018 and US Open 2020.

Three tennis players reached the third round at the Australian Open in 2018 and 2023 and the US Open in 2016.

In the third round, Yastremska will play against Emma Navarro (No. 26 WTA) from the USA, Tsurenko will meet with the current winner of the Australian Open Arina Sobolenko (No. 2 WTA), Kostyuk will play a match against Elina Avanesyan of Russia (No. 74 WTA), and Svitolina will play with Victoria from Switzerland Golubych (No. 85 WTA).