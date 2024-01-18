A documentary film was shot about the Ukrainian restaurant Veselka in New York. It was voiced by David Duchovny

Actor David Duchovny voiced a documentary about the Ukrainian restaurant "Veselka" in New York. At the international level, it is the main "propagandist" of Ukrainian borscht, it is sold there by tons.

This was announced by the World Congress of Ukrainians.

The film will be released on February 23. The movie directed by Michael Fiore will tell about how Veselka helps Ukraine during a full-scale war. The film will also tell about the history of the establishment, the relationship between father and son Tom and Jason Birchard, who are its owners.

"For 70 years, Veselka, a Ukrainian restaurant in New York, has been known for its borschts and dumplings, but it has also become a beacon of hope for Ukraine," the filmʼs description reads.

Veselka was founded by Ukrainians Volodymyr and Olga Darmokhval in 1954. The couple moved to the United States in the late 1940s. As second-generation owner Tom Birchard reluctantly retires after 54 years, his son Jason faces the challenge of stepping into his fatherʼs shoes as the war in Ukraine takes its toll on his family and staff.

Actor David Duchovny himself grew up two blocks north of Veselka, which is located in the Little Ukraine neighborhood of Manhattan, so he has seen the development of the establishment over the decades. He is of Ukrainian origin — his grandfather was from Berdychiv, Zhytomyr region, but later emigrated to the USA.