The film “20 days in Mariupol” was nominated for two BAFTA awards

Mstyslav Chernovʼs documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" was nominated simultaneously in two categories of the British BAFTA Film Awards. The film will compete for awards in the nominations "Best Documentary" and "Best Film in a Foreign Language".

Lists of nominees were published on the official website of the award.

In addition to Chernovʼs film, the following were nominated for "Best Documentary Film":

"American Symphony" (Netflix, USA, directed by Matthew Heineman);

"Beyond Utopia" (USA, directed by Madeleine Gavin);

"Unchanging: The Story of Michael J. Fox" (USA, directed by Davis Guggenheim);

“Wham!” (Great Britain, directed by Chris Smith).

The following will compete in the "Foreign film" category:

"Anatomy of a Fall" (France, directed by Justine Trier);

"Past Lives" (USA, directed by Celine Son);

"Snow Society" (Spain, directed by Juan Antonio Bayona);

"Zone of Interests" (USA, Great Britain, Poland, directed by Jonathan Glazer).

The BAFTA film award ceremony will take place on February 18 at Londonʼs Royal Festival Hall, and the star of the series "Doctor Who" David Tennant will be the host for the first time. The ceremony will be broadcast by the BBC in Great Britain and will also be available on Britbox International in various countries.

The BAFTA Film Awards are an annual award presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. This is the British equivalent of the Oscars.

About the film "20 days in Mariupol"

"20 Days in Mariupol" tells the story of the first weeks of fighting in Mariupol during the full-scale Russian invasion.

Director and photographer Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Yevhen Maloletka and producer and journalist Vasylisa Stepanenko worked on the film. They became the last journalists to cover the beginning of Russiaʼs destruction of Mariupol — for which all three received the Pulitzer Prize.

The film was nominated for two "Oscar-2024" nominations — as a documentary and an international feature film.