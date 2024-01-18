Control over the movement of civilians will be strengthened in the Chernihiv region which borders Russia

In the Chernihiv region, for the safety of local people in a five-kilometer zone near the border, the State Border Service of Ukraine will strengthen control over the movement of civilians.

This was announced by the head of the regional administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

This decision was made at the Defense Council of the Chernihiv region.

The curfew remains unchanged — from 00:00 to 04:00. It is forbidden to sell alcohol from 22:00 to 09:00.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers maintain a military presence in the border areas and conduct active sabotage activities.