In the center of Kyiv, the memory of the fallen soldiers will be honored on big screens every day at 7:00 p.m.

From now on, Gulliver mall screens in the center of Kyiv will honor the memory of fallen soldiers and women who gave their lives in the fight for the fate of Ukraine every day.

This is reported by the "Memorial" memory platform.

The video can be seen every day at 19:00, it will tell about three defenders. The content of the videos will change every week. The video was first shown on January 17 and will be shown every day throughout the year.

The "Memorial" team emphasizes the need to talk about the dead in public space, to remind each other, thanks to whom we all live our lives now.

The "Memorial" team plans to expand locations to honor the memory of the fallen in public space.

"We want to cooperate with various shopping centers, cinemas and other businesses in this direction. We see that Ukrainian business is very socially responsible, many large companies care about preserving the memory of fallen employees, so we have great hope that others will also agree to cooperate," said Lera Lauda, co-founder of the memorial platform "Memorial".

People who own screens in public space and want to participate in commemoration together with the "Memorial" platform, can send a letter to the organizationʼs email address: [email protected].