Estonia recognized the head of the local Russian Orthodox Church a security threat — he will be expelled

Estonia recognized Yevgeniy (Valeriy Reshetnikov), head of the Tallinn Metropolitanate of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), as a threat to national security. He was refused an extension of his residence permit.

Postimees writes about it.

The metropolitanʼs permit is valid until February 6. After that, he must leave Estonia.

The Metropolitan of the Russian Orthodox Church called on Estonians to participate in the action of the pro-Russian organization Koos ("Together") — a prayer for peace in Tallinn in the winter of 2023. On this occasion, he was summoned to a conversation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country. Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs repeatedly communicated with Reshetnikov.

According to the Estonian authorities, Valery Reshetnikov continued his pro-Russian rhetoric, despite a warning from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Therefore, he was recognized as a threat to national security.

"As a religious leader, he [the metropolitan] gives a holy blessing to Russian aggression... The Estonian state does not interfere in the internal affairs of the church in any way. The ROC can continue its normal activities," said Interior Minister Lauri Lyaenemets, adding that the Moscow patriarch is an extension of the Kremlin.