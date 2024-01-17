The worldʼs second government technology center will be opened in Ukraine. What is its special feature

The organizers of the World Economic Forum will open the GovTech government technology center in Kyiv. This is the second such center in the world — soon the first will open in Berlin.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

The GovTech Center will deal with the digital transformation of the government, the development of e-government and digital skills. Thanks to the center, Ukrainian startups and innovators will be able to exchange experience with foreign partners and accelerate digital reforms in Ukraine.

"This proves that international partners highly value the development of innovations and technologies in Ukraine. We are gradually becoming global leaders in the digital transformation of governments and states," Fedorov said.