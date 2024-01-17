Politico: Chinese delegation rejected meeting with Zelensky in Davos

China rejected Ukraineʼs request for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang.

Politico writes about this, citing sources.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated the importance of China joining discussions on the Ukrainian peace formula and did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between President Zelenskyi and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang.

But China did not take part in the meeting of national security advisers in Davos, and Li Qiang did not meet with Zelensky. According to Politico, this was a sign that Beijing has no intention of pressuring Russia to end the war.

Sources of the publication among high-ranking US officials claim that China refused the meeting deliberately, rejecting Ukraineʼs request, and the reason was not a "difference in schedules." Thus, one US official claims that Beijing rejected Kyivʼs request for a meeting already during their visits to Switzerland, and another — that China refused any meetings after Russia urged it to stop diplomatic meetings with Ukraine.

At the final conference in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi explained why there was no meeting with the Chinese delegation.

"There is a prime minister of China — then our prime minister will meet with him. I would be happy to meet the leader of China. Xi Jinping makes decisions in China, and I make decisions in Ukraine. I donʼt need dialogues of any kind, I need important decisions from the leaders who make these decisions," Zelensky emphasized.