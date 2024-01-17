The SBI detained the top management of the concern from the Zhytomyr region for supplying the occupiers with materials for fortifications

The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine detained the top management of the concern, which supplied the Russian military-industrial complex with materials for fortifications during a full-scale war.

This is written by the press service of the SBI.

It is noted there that a group of companies from the Zhytomyr region sold barrier systems used by the occupiers at the front to Russian enterprises.

Before the full-scale invasion, the concern belonged to an entrepreneur who left Ukraine a few days before the start of the full-scale war, and then transferred ownership to people under his control who continued to work from the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the new owners of the concern arranged deliveries through controlled foreign and Russian gasket companies. They sent the order to the Ukrainian manufacturer allegedly for the needs of a third party.

In 2022, the concern from the Zhytomyr region sold more than $1.5 million worth of products to Russia. The goods were first brought to Europe, and then sent to the Russian Federation under the brand name of a commercial structure from the Middle East. Part of these goods went to the construction of barriers in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Two top managers of the concern were detained. At least three other people involved are currently abroad, so they were informed about the suspicion in absentia. All of them face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Now they are deciding the issue of seizure and transfer of the property of enterprises to ARMA.