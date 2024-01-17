OpenAI cooperates with the Pentagon in the field of cyber security

The artificial intelligence research laboratory OpenAI cooperates with the US Department of Defense on projects related to cyber security.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Developer ChatGPT is working with the Pentagon to create open source cybersecurity software development tools.

Also, OpenAI, together with Anthropic, Google and Microsoft, is helping the US Defense Advanced Research Agency in its AI Cyber ​​​​Challenge to create software that will automatically patch vulnerabilities and protect infrastructure from cyberattacks. OpenAIʼs largest investor, Microsoft, also has several software contracts for the US military.

The other day, OpenAI relaxed restrictions on the military use of ChatGPT. In an unannounced update to the policy on the use of AI, a broad ban on using the technology for "military purposes" was lifted, but the new text still prohibits using OpenAI services to develop weapons, injure people or destroy property.

OpenAI did not disclose the purpose of the usage policy update, but there has been speculation that the changes could potentially open the door to future contracts with, for example, the Pentagon.