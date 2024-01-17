The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 730 occupiers over the last day

98 combat clashes took place last day. Russia lost, in particular, 730 of its soldiers and 13 tanks.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the enemy launched a total of four missile and 29 air strikes, carried out 49 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

At the end of the day, the Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on the center of Kharkiv — there are wounded among the civilians. Hospitals, private and high-rise buildings were also destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with twenty drones of the Shahed-136/131 type — Ukrainian air defense destroyed 19 of them.

In the Lyman direction, defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Ternove, Yampolivka, and Torske districts of the Donetsk region. Another 17 — in the Makiivka, Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, and Vesele districts of the Donetsk region and in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut region, the Ukrainian military repelled nine attacks by the occupiers near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces of the past day repelled 20 enemy attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiyvka districts, and another 15 — in the Pervomaiske and Nevelske districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 17 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the village of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia.

Also, Ukrainian fighters continue to destroy Russian equipment:

tanks — 6,126 during the full-scale war (+13 over the past day);

armored combat vehicles — 11,372 (+14);

artillery systems — 8,811 (+10);

rocket launcher systems — 964 (+3);

air defense means — 653;

airplanes — 331;

helicopters — 324;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 6,884 (+7);

cruise missiles — 1,817 (+1);

ships — 23;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tankers — 11,755 (+24);

special equipment — 1,367 (+2).

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.