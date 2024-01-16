Over the last day, Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1,110 occupiers and 24 enemy tanks

During the full-scale war, the defense forces eliminated 372,090 Russian soldiers, including 1,110 in the past 24 hours.

This was reported ин the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, Ukrainian fighters continue to destroy Russian equipment:

tanks — 6,113 (+24 over the past day);

armored fighting vehicles — 11,358 (+36);

artillery systems — 8,801 (+30);

rocket launcher systems — 961 (+3);

air defense means — 653 (+3);

airplanes — 331 (+2);

helicopters — 324;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 6,877 (+12);

cruise missiles — 1,816 (+1);

ships — 23;

submarines — 1;

automobile equipment and tank trucks — 11,731 (+33);

special equipment — 1,365 (+9).

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.