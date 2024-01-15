The Ministry of Defense has started cooperation with the State Employment Center. What does it mean

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with Robota.ua started cooperation with the State Employment Center.

From now on, military units will post job offers on the Unified Job Portal of the State Employment Service. Next, vacancies will be offered to unemployed people in each region of Ukraine.

The network of regional and basic employment centers includes 535 institutions and units.

First of all, we are talking about non-combat specialties that will ensure full functioning and support in the rear. In the future, the selection and professional training of candidates for professions will take place.

The cooperation document was signed by Deputy Minister of Defense Nataliya Kalmykova, Head of the State Employment Center Yuliya Zhovtyak, and Robota.ua innovation director Serhiy Lozko.

"We continue to develop the recruitment project for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In the two months of its implementation, we have more than 40,000 feedbacks from citizens on vacancies offered on four partner platforms [Lobby X, OLX, Work.ua and Robota.ua]," noted Nataliya Kalmykova.

Robota.ua innovation director Serhiy Lozko noted that the goal of Robota.ua within the framework of cooperation with the state is to improve the military recruiting system.

"Our cooperation is aimed at improving the quality and transparency of the selection of candidates for the Defense Forces, which is almost the largest employer in Ukraine. We believe that combining the efforts of the state and business will help strengthen the countryʼs defense capabilities and provide candidates with the opportunity to choose a specialty and unit for further service," said Lozko.