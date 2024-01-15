”Thatʼs for the Dnipro”. The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force hinted at the destruction of Russian A-50 and IL-22 aircraft

The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk hinted at the destruction of two Russian planes over the Sea of Azov.

"This is for you for Dnipro! Burn in hell, inhumans! PS: No details yet," wrote Oleschuk, presumably confirming the information about the planes.

The day before, there was information that the Ukrainian military shot down two Russian planes over the Sea of Azov — A-50 and IL-22.

According to unconfirmed information, the A-50 was hit in the Kyrylivka region of the Zaporizhzhia region, after which the aircraft disappeared from radars and stopped responding to requests. The Il-22M11 air command post was allegedly hit in the Strilkovo region of the Kherson region — after receiving damage, the aircraft crew requested evacuation.