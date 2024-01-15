General Staff of the Ukrainian army: Russia lost 980 invaders and 14 tanks in a day

During the past 24 hours, 94 skirmishes took place at the front. Russia lost 980 invaders, 14 tanks, and 24 artillery systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian military repelled attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

During the day, the Air Force of the Ukraine Defense Forces struck four areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian army, weapons and military equipment of the Russians. Air defense destroyed one Kh-59 guided air missile.

The units of the missile forces hit three areas of concentration of the occupiers, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft defense device and two ammunition depots of the enemy.