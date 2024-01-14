Sweden will increase production of 155-mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine

The Swedish government has signed an agreement with ammunition manufacturer Nammo to increase the production capacity of artillery shells, as well as strengthen supply chains.

This was reported by the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV).

The agreement is aimed at increasing the supply of 155-mm artillery ammunition and strengthening the reliability of supply.

"We are now taking the next important step to accelerate investment in the industryʼs production capacity. This will shorten delivery times, increase our ability to provide support to Ukraine, and at the same time strengthen the reliability of artillery ammunition supplies in Sweden and the Nordic region in the long term," said Head of FMV Armaments Jonas Lotzne.

According to him, this is already the third step in large-scale efforts to increase the production of ammunition to ensure constant support to Ukraine.