During the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed about 700 invaders, 15 armored combat vehicles and 18 artillery systems. In total, 89 combat clashes took place at the front.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near Sinkivka and Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, and in the Lymansk direction — six attacks in the districts of Makiivka in the Luhansk region and Hryhorivka and Vesely in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, five attacks were repulsed near Andriivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. The occupiers also pressed in the Avdiivka direction: there, the defenders repelled four attacks near Avdiivka and another 17 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region. In the Mariinsky direction, 26 enemy attacks were repulsed.

In the Shakhtarsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks south of Zolotya Niva and west of Staromayorsky in Donetsk region, as well as eight attacks by occupiers west of Verbovoy and Robotyny in Zaporizhzhia region.

Only in the period from January 6 to 10, wounded occupiers arrived en masse to the hospitals and medical institutions of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. For example, more than 300 occupiers with severe injuries arrived in Chernyanka, Valuyka, and Rovenka of the Belgorod region from the temporarily occupied Luhansk, almost 250 occupiers with extremely serious injuries arrived in Belgorod, and about 150 Russian servicemen were sent to Moscow and Kaliningrad, who cannot be helped in front-line hospitals due to the lack of qualified doctors. Field hospitals of the Russian Federation are overcrowded and cannot cope with the number of injured occupiers.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 21 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 4 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.