The British Prime Minister is going to Kyiv with a new aid package. The main points

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on an official visit to Kyiv to announce the allocation of £2.5 billion (about $3 billion) in military aid to Ukraine. Bilateral "security guarantees" will also be signed.

This was reported on the website of the British government.

Britainʼs aid package will include long-range missiles, anti-aircraft defenses and artillery shells.

Almost £200m will go towards drones, including long-range reconnaissance, attack and maritime drones.

During the visit, Sunak plans to meet with rescue workers who are eliminating the consequences of Russian airstrikes and to announce the allocation of £18 billion for humanitarian aid and strengthening Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.

Great Britain will also provide funding and resources for learning English in Ukraine.

"Great Britain will not back down either. We will be with Ukraine in its darkest hours and in better times to come. Britain is already one of Ukraineʼs closest partners because we recognize that its security is our security. […] Today, we are going further by increasing our military aid, providing thousands of state-of-the-art drones and signing a historic new security agreement to give Ukraine the guarantees it needs for the long term,” noted Rishi Sunak.