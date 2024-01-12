The British Prime Minister is going to Kyiv with a new aid package. The main points

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on an official visit to Kyiv to announce the allocation of £2.5 billion (about $3 billion) in military aid to Ukraine. Bilateral "security guarantees" will also be signed.
This was reported on the website of the British government.
Britainʼs aid package will include long-range missiles, anti-aircraft defenses and artillery shells.
Almost £200m will go towards drones, including long-range reconnaissance, attack and maritime drones.
During the visit, Sunak plans to meet with rescue workers who are eliminating the consequences of Russian airstrikes and to announce the allocation of £18 billion for humanitarian aid and strengthening Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.
Great Britain will also provide funding and resources for learning English in Ukraine.
"Great Britain will not back down either. We will be with Ukraine in its darkest hours and in better times to come. Britain is already one of Ukraineʼs closest partners because we recognize that its security is our security. […] Today, we are going further by increasing our military aid, providing thousands of state-of-the-art drones and signing a historic new security agreement to give Ukraine the guarantees it needs for the long term,” noted Rishi Sunak.
- Great Britain consistently supports Ukraine against the background of Russian aggression, providing financial, military and humanitarian aid. According to the House of Commons Library of Great Britain, as of October 2023, the United Kingdom provided Ukraine with military aid worth £4.6 billion (including £2.3 billion from 2022). Among other things, Britain organized a program to train the Ukrainian military, train Ukrainian pilots on modern fighter jets, and provides Ukraine with long-range missiles.
- Britainʼs total military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom government as of the beginning of December, reached £9.3 billion.