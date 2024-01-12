Russia convenes a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the US strikes on Yemen

Representatives of the Russian Federation are calling an urgent meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations on January 12 due to the strikes on Yemen.

This is stated in the message of the Russian delegation to the UN.

"Russia has invited an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on January 12 in connection with the task of the United States and Great Britain to strike Yemen," the message reads.

At the meeting, Russia wants to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

Diplomatic relations have been established between Russia and Yemen since 1955, in 2002 they signed a declaration on the principles of friendly relations and cooperation.

Yemen supports Russian candidates in the elections to the governing bodies of this and other international organizations.