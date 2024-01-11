SBI declared 15 former bodyguards of the fugitive former president Yanukovych of suspected desertion. They fled to Russia

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has informed that 15 former bodyguards of fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych are suspected of desertion. They fled to Russia in 2014.

The investigation established that the then management of the guards had forged documents about their supposed release before escaping. On February 21, 2014, Viktor Yanukovych, together with his roommate, accompanied by security guards, military personnel of the DSS of Ukraine, flew by helicopter from his residence "Mezhyhirya" to Kharkiv. The next day, he arrived in Donetsk, from where he tried to illegally fly to the Russian Federation.

The departure was then blocked by border guards. In order to cross the border, Yanukovych and his security guards conspired with representatives of the Russian law enforcement agencies. For this purpose, the fugitive president and his close entourage, including his son and roommate, as well as security, were first taken to the territory of the Russian military airfield in Crimea.