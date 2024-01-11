The heads of FA of Ukraine and Hungary will meet in Uzhhorod at the end of January. They will discuss the meeting between Zelensky and Orban

In Uzhhorod on January 29, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FA) Dmytro Kuleba, and the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak will meet with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijártó. They will discuss the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

Babel was informed about this by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko.

The talks will be a continuation of recent political contacts between the two countries. The diplomats will discuss the organization of a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Hungary in order to promote important decisions for Ukraine in the European Union and comprehensive development of bilateral relations.